Biden’s Vegas visit to result in road, air traffic impacts this week

With President Joe Biden scheduled to visit Las Vegas for two days this week, both air and road traffic are going to be affected.

Air Force One is slated to land this evening at Harry Reid International Airport, which will result in air traffic disruptions at all Las Vegas Valley airports.

“There will be a ground stop in advance of Air Force One arrival and takeoff that will impact Harry Reid International Airport, Henderson Executive Airport and North Las Vegas Airport,” a Reid Airport spokesperson said in an email.

It is unclear where Biden’s motorcade will travel to once he arrives in Las Vegas, but wherever his motorcade travels will affect evening traffic.

Details to what highways and state roads that might be temporarily shut down as the motorcade makes its way through the valley weren’t available, according to Nevada Department of Transportation spokeswoman Kelsey McFarland.

“NDOT is usually exempt from permitting requirements for road and ramp closures for the President and Vice President of the United States when they visit Nevada,” McFarland said in an email. “NDOT is notified by law enforcement just before ramps and state highways need to be closed to accommodate these high-profile visits.”

With specifics unknown, based on previous presidential visits the 215 Beltway, Interstate 15, U.S. Highway 95 and Las Vegas Boulevard have all been impacted by motorcade travel.

Tuesday Biden is scheduled to make two appearances in the Las Vegas Valley, the first is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., as the President takes part in a discussion at the 115th NAACP National Convention at Mandalay Bay. This stop could include traffic impacts on the Strip, I-15 and surrounding roads, such as Russell Road and Hacienda and Tropicana avenues.

The other event Biden will attend Tuesday is the Vote to Live Prosperity Summit with Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev. at an undisclosed location in North Las Vegas. The event is planned to take place between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

On Wednesday afternoon Biden will deliver the keynote speech at the UnidosUS Annual Conference sometime between 12:30 p.m-2:30 p.m. at the MGM Grand Conference Center. Potential road impacts surrounding this event include Las Vegas Boulevard, Tropicana, Koval Lane, and depending on where the motorcade is traveling from, I-15 and the 215 could also be impacted.

Once Biden’s trip is over, he’ll head back to Reid Airport where he’ll depart, rolling road closures will also again occur as the Presidential motorcade makes its way to the airport. Roads which could be impacted are Tropicana, Paradise Road, I-15 and the 215 Beltway.

As Air Force One departs Las Vegas ground stops will again be in place at valley airports.

