Bill Clinton to stump for Harris in Las Vegas next week

Former President Bill Clinton speaks during the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Former President Bill Clinton will travel to Las Vegas next week to campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Clinton will encourage Nevadans on Tuesday to vote early in person or cast their mail ballot for Harris, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Democrats down the ballot, according to the Harris campaign.

The event will take place just two weeks before the Nov. 5 election.

Clinton will join a long list of political leaders who have come to the battleground state of Nevada to pitch their candidates. Both Harris and former President Donald Trump have made multiple campaign stops in the Silver State, and former President Barack Obama will hold a rally in Las Vegas on Saturday.

