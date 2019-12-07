53°F
Politics and Government

BLM extends order to set aside land for military use by Nellis

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2019 - 5:57 pm
 

An order from the Bureau of Land Management will allow Nellis Air Force Base to keep providing safety buffers from potentially dangerous areas for another 20 years, the federal land agency announced Friday.

In 1999, a public land order set aside more than 2,200 acres of public lands for military use. The land order extension, which was signed this week, takes effect Tuesday.

According to the BLM, the extension lets Nellis remain in compliance with a Department of Defense directive that provides protection for people and property from the possible dangers of military munitions.

The buffer zone includes patrol roads and a security checkpoint, according to the BLM.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

