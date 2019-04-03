Boulder City mayor, council seats will go to June runoff

The three Boulder City mayoral candidates, from left, Mayor Rod Woodbury, Councilman Kiernan McManus and Councilman Warren Harhay, participate in a candidate forum Monday, March 4, at the Elaine K. Smith Building. (Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review)

Boulder City Mayor Rod Woodbury will face Councilman Kiernan McManus in a June runoff election.

Woodbury took 41.8 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s municipal primary, while McManus ran a close second with 40 percent. A third challenger, Councilman Warren Harhay, came in third.

Harhay will remain on the City Council.

“I’m obviously very pleased with the results,” Woodbury said of his small victory late Tuesday. “It shows we have good, positive support in Boulder City.”

But he noted the next two months will consist of a lot more campaign work.

“I don’t love that part,” he said. “But this is an opportunity to get out there and talk to people face to face.”

Meanwhile, two Boulder City Council seats will be decided in a June runoff.

Councilwoman Peggy Leavitt, who first took office in 2011 and is seeking a third term, got 24 percent in the primary — the most of any council candidate.

Retired university professor Claudia Bridges came away with the second-most votes at 17 percent.

They will proceed to a runoff with event promoter James Howard Adams, who earned 17 percent, and incumbent Councilman Rich Shuman, who got 15 percent.

Woodbury said regardless of results, he was happy to see Boulder City post more than 33 percent voter turnout.

“In a nonpresidential year, that’s pretty phenomenal,” he said.

He also congratulated both of his opponents, who “gave it their best shot.”

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 602-477-3801. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.