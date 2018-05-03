Campaign 2018: Nevada Dems push boosts voter registration

A concentrated push to engage voters is paying off for Nevada Democrats: The party saw a bump in voter registration as the primary looms.

Voters cast ballots at the Galleria at Sunset in Henderson in 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

According to figures released this week by Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, Democrats gained 5,330 voters in April — nearly a 1 percent jump from the previous month. Democrats make up 38 percent of the voter base in Nevada, compared to Republicans’ 34 percent. Twenty-one percent of voters — about 302,084 people — are registered as nonpartisan.

“Since the NV Dems launched our voter registration program this spring, our organizing team and partners have been working hard on the ground to register voters throughout the state,” spokeswoman Helen Kalla said. “We’re excited to keep up the momentum to register even more Nevadans through the deadline, and to get out the vote in November to elect Democrats up and down the ticket and turn Nevada blue.”

Nevada saw an increase of 12,743 registered voters statewide last month. There are 1.4 million voters in the Silver State.

Republicans added 2,785 voters while nonpartisan voters increased by 3,796 people.

Wes Duncan launches ads

GOP Attorney General candidate Wes Duncan this week launched his first TV ads in Reno and Las Vegas. The 30-second ads highlight Duncan’s military experience and record of public service.

The ad begins with Duncan declaring that he’s running for AG because he wants to “make Nevada the safest place to raise a family.” It goes on to list his experience as an Iraq war veteran, a former prosecutor and a First Assistant Attorney General of Nevada.

Endorsements and events

Governor candidate Dan Schwartz has been hosting town halls throughout Clark County. The next one is at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Mesquite Senior Center. That event will be followed with one at Enterprise Library at 5 p.m. May 8 and and Valley View Recreation Center in Henderson.

Barbara Cegavske, seeking re-election as secretary of state, was endorsed by Emily’s List and Battle Born Conservative Women, the PAC started by former GOP Assemblywoman Victoria Seaman.

Veterans in Politics is hosting a candidate meet and greet from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Lakeside Business Suites, 2620 Regatta Drive, Suite 102. Cost is $10. For details, contact Steve Sanson at 702-283-8088.

Contact Ramona Giwargis at rgiwargis@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4538. Follow @RamonaGiwargis on Twitter.