Campaign 2018: Nevada Dems pushing to increase voter turnout

Nevada Democrats have launched a new website, Vote Nevada, a one-stop shop for voter registration, information and volunteer opportunities. (website screengrab)

To fire up voters before the midterm elections, Nevada Democrats have launched a one-stop shop for voter registration, information and volunteer opportunities.

The new website, Vote Nevada, includes information about important deadlines, registering to vote and methods of casting a ballot, such as early or absentee voting. The site includes opportunities to volunteer with the party to “help elect Democrats up and down the ticket this year,” leaders said in an announcement.

“The stakes couldn’t be higher in Nevada — that’s why it’s so important that Nevadans make their voices heard by voting this year,” said Alana Mounce, executive director of the state Democratic Party. “The NV Dems are excited to launch Vote Nevada to make it easier for Nevadans to register to vote and cast their ballots in the primary and general elections.”

Giunchigliani’s first TV ads

With less than two months until the June 12 primary, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Giunchigliani launched her first set of television ads this week. The spots highlight her past as a special education teacher and her involvement in passing legislation that led to universal kindergarten and creating green building standards for the state.

The ads started airing Monday and will run for a week in the Reno and Las Vegas markets.

Giunchigliani’s most prominent primary opponent, fellow Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak, launched his first TV ads March 21.

In addition to the ads from her campaign, Giunchigliani is getting a boost from the state teachers union, which launched its own seven-figure TV ad buy this week.

The ad from the Nevada State Education Association — which has endorsed Giunchigliani while the Clark County teachers union has endorsed Sisolak — bashes Sisolak as a “conservative Democrat,” and goes after the A- grade he received from the NRA in 2012, as well as his role in getting the $750 million in hotel room tax increases passed to fund the Raiders stadium.

The ad goes on to call Giunchigliani the “real progressive” in the race.

The NSEA ads started running in Reno and Las Vegas on Wednesday and will run through May 1.

Energy backers respond

A new American Lung Association report gave air quality in Clark and Washoe counties an F grade — and it quickly became fodder for backers of a 2018 clean energy initiative.

The “State of the Air 2018” report also found Las Vegas and Henderson had the 12th-worst level of smog in the nation out of 227 cities. Officials from Nevadans for a Clean Energy Future — the group behind a petition to guarantee 50 percent of the state’s energy will be generated from renewable sources by 2030 — said the report highlights the need for new policies.

“Air quality has diminished in recent years, and the health of our community is the collateral damage,” said campaign spokesman Kyle Roerink, a former staffer to Rep. Dina Titus. “Right now, the $700 million worth of fossil fuels we import into Nevada from other states contribute to asthma, COPD and other preventable diseases. Our effort will ensure that we scale back our consumption of dirty energy and improve the health of everyone living in the entire state.”

Endorsements

— The Southern Nevada Central Labor Council endorsed state Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford for attorney general.

“We advocate for social and economic justice and believe that Aaron Ford will stand with us as we strive daily to make our communities better for all people,” said Debra Berko, executive secretary-treasurer of the council, made up of nearly 500 state and local labor councils of the AFL-CIO.

— The Nevada Assembly Democratic Caucus endorsed Alexander Assefa for Assembly District 42, a seat being vacated by Irene Bustamante Adams, D-Las Vegas, who is not running for re-election.

Assefa, an Ethiopian immigrant, will face off with two other Democrats in the June 12 primary, including LaDon Henry who hopes to become the state’s first openly transgender legislator. Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson said Assefa’s experience as a refugee and small-business owner helped him win the nod.

Events

— The Las Vegas chapter of Americans For Prosperity is hosting a Police & Plate event with Assemblyman Jim Marchant from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Romano’s Macaroni & Grill, 2001 N. Rainbow Blvd. To register for the free event, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/afp-las-vegas-policy-a-plate-feat-assemblyman-jim-marchant-tickets-44816000865?aff=es2.

— The Nevada Senate Democrats are hosting a campaign event for District 9 candidate Melianie Scheible from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at 6338 Skystone St. in Las Vegas. For reservations, email RSVP@nvsenatedems.com.

— Las Vegas Democrats Tick Segerblom, Yvanna Cancela and Howard Watts are hosting a joint campaign office grand opening on Saturday. Segerblom, a state senator running for county commission; Cancela, a state senator running for re-election; and first-time candidate Watts will be on hand for the event that goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2900 E. Desert Inn Rd. #208. To register, email andrew@tick4nevada.com.

— Thomas La Croix, a Republican candidate in the 3rd Congressional District, is hosting a meet and greet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Rio Secco Golf Club, 2581 Grand Hills Dr. in Henderson. To register for the free event, go to https://tinyurl.com/yblwr2rb.

