Campaign 2018: Tarkanian, Hardy get boost from GOP group

In a move that signals National Republicans’ sharp focus on Nevada, the National Republican Congressional Committee added GOP candidates Danny Tarkanian and Cresent Hardy to the final round of its “Young Guns” program.

Danny Tarkanian, a Republican running for 3rd Congressional District of Nevada, speaks to the crowd at a "Get-Out-The-Vote" campaign at Avery's Coffee Shop in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. (Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae)

Former Nevada Rep. Cresent Hardy, right, files to run for his old Congressional District 4 seat at the Secretary of State Las Vegas office Monday, March 5, 2018. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto)

The 10-year-old program provides a boost to Republican candidates in competitive districts, including access to top donors, help with campaign strategy, communications, voter outreach and ground support.

Hardy, who represented Nevada’s 4th Congressional District for one term, will face former Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford in the fall. In the 3rd Congressional District, Tarkanian will square off with Susie Lee, an education advocate and nonprofit leader.

“Our Young Guns are the cream of the crop,” NRCC Chairman and Ohio Rep. Steve Stivers said. “This first round of extraordinary candidates includes men and women from diverse backgrounds across the country. I can’t wait for them to join me in Congress to fight to keep our economic comeback on track.”

The two open Nevada seats are key targets for Republicans eager to flip them from blue to red. National Democrats are fighting hard to hold the seats and pick up 23 more to win back control of the House.

“Congressional District 3 may very well decide which party controls the House — making my race one of the most important races in the country,” Tarkanian said.

Question 3 in spotlight

A coalition supporting Question 3, also known as the Energy Choice Initiative, launched ads last week featuring a business owner who said NV Energy put him out of business.

The initiative, if approved by voters in November, would open the state’s energy market to competition.

The 30-second spot begins with Reid Hamilton, a former rooftop solar company owner, who says NV Energy “sabotaged rooftop solar” and shuttered his business. Hamilton said he was forced to cancel 250 projects and lay off 40 employees.

The electric giant now wants to kill energy choice, Hamilton said, before urging viewers to vote yes on Question 3. “Competition means more clean energy jobs,” the announcer concludes.

Meanwhile, another small business group came out against Question 3 last week, saying approval could bring about less reliable electricity and higher rates.

The Nevada chapter of the Urban Chamber of Commerce announced that it was opposing the ballot measure that would alter the state constitution to restructure the state’s energy market and allow customers to choose their own provider.

Urban chamber Nevada chapter president Ken Evans said in a statement that the group is worried that locking the restructured market into the Nevada Constitution would “harm the diverse small businesses that are the foundation of Nevada’s economy.”

“Our members depend on reliable and affordable electricity. Question 3 is a risky and costly measure that would potentially raise electricity rates on businesses and consumers across the state and leave us with a less reliable electricity system.”

The Latin Chamber of Commerce of Nevada and Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce announced last month that they opposed Question 3 for similar reasons.

News and Notes

Democratic Clark County Commission candidate Justin Jones received endorsements last week from sitting commissioners Jim Gibson and Lawrence Weekly.

Contact Ramona Giwargis at rgiwargis@reviewjournal.com or (702) 380-4538. Follow @RamonaGiwargis on Twitter. Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.