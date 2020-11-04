Campaigning over, voters cast final ballots in presidential race

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden wrapped up their campaigns on Election Day with select stops near their home bases.

President Donald Trump, left, speaks at a campaign event at the Kenosha Regional Airport in Kenosha, Wis. as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a drive-in rally at Heinz Field, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photos)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden wrapped up their campaigns on Election Day with select stops near their home bases, after more than 101 million Americans voted by mail or early in person according to the U.S. Elections Project — an unusual circumstance that could delay a clear victory for either candidate.

After returning to the White House at 3 a.m. Tuesday morning following five rallies, Trump stopped by the Arlington, Virginia headquarters of the Trump campaign where he thanked staff and volunteers and fielded questions from reporters midday.

Asked if he had written an acceptance or concession speech, Trump answered that he had not drafted a speech. “Winning is easy. Losing is never easy, not for me it’s not,” the president offered, adding that his rallies showed “there’s a tremendous love going on in this country.”

Trump also predicted that Tuesday would be a “great night” that would be followed by “a great four years.”

Biden started his day by going to church at St. Joseph on the Brandywine near his home in Wilmington, Delaware. He then ventured into key battleground state Pennsylvania, where he visited at the home of Sen. Bob Casey’s mother before stopping by his childhood home in Scranton.

Owner Anne Kearns invited Biden inside where in a nod to perhaps history in the making, he wrote on the living room wall, “From this house to the White House with the grace of God. Joe Biden 11-2-2020.” Biden also signed a bedroom wall in the home during the 2008 campaign.

Later in Philadelphia, Biden removed his mask as he told supporters, “Philly’s the key. Philly is the key.”

During a video briefing with reporters on Tuesday, Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said that the Democratic nominee consistently enjoyed an 8-point lead in battleground states, which “allows us to have multiple paths of victory.”

O’Malley Dillon then told reporters Biden could win all four big battleground states – Pennsylvania, Florida, Ohio and Texas – but also, “we don’t need any of these four big states in order to get to 270 electoral votes.” The Trump team, she said, has fewer paths to win.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh later told Fox News that Biden’s comments about “moving away from fracking” hurt him among voters in Pennsylvania.

Trump will spend the evening at the White House as supporters gather in the East Room.

Biden will be at his home in Delaware. Neither campaign has issued guidance about a possible address to the nation as results come in .

The opposing teams spent the campaign’s last 48 hours debating whether it would be acceptable for a candidate to declare victory, given the likelihood that some counties and states will be slow in counting mail ballots. Biden attorney Bob Bauer told reporters to “ignore it” if Trump declares victory as Trump has “no constitutional legal right to declare himself the president.”

During a briefing with reporters Monday, O’Malley Dillon said, “Under no scenario will Donald Trump be declared a victor tomorrow night” as she suggested that “Trump is going to try to go out there and declare victory in an unfounded way and at an early point.”

Axios reported Tuesday that Biden advisers say he would address the nation as its new leader if news organizations declare him president-elect, regardless of whether Trump continues to fight in court.

Democrats have warned that the vote count could begin with a “Red Mirage” in which it seems as though Trump has won the electoral college when in-person ballots are counted, but his lead would evaporate as more mail-in ballots are counted.

During a phone briefing Monday, deputy Trump campaign manager Justin Clark called the “Red Mirage” scenario “misinformation” designed to get “states to count illegal late ballots to steal an Election Day victory from Donald Trump.”

Clark recalled how Hillary Clinton warned on Showtime’s “The Circus” in August, “Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances, because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually I do believe he will win if we don’t give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is.”

According to the U.S. Elections Project, 445,351 Democrats and 400,248 Republicans were among the 1.1 million Nevadans who voted early.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won Nevada by 2.4 percent of the vote. The latest RealClearPolitics average of states polls puts Biden ahead by 2.4 points in Nevada, and by 7.2 percent nationally.

For all their arguing about when the race can be called, both sides admitted that the outcome of the election could be known as early as tonight.

“I think you’ll know possibly tonight,” Trump told reporters Tuesday as he argued that long vote counts lasting days or even weeks undermine faith in the result.

O’Malley Dillon also told reporters, “We’re gonna know tonight where the race is.”

