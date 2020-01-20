60°F
Politics and Government

Candidacies announced for 2 Clark County School Board seats

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2020 - 11:08 am
 

Two candidates have stepped forward to run for the Clark County School Board District C seat representing the North Las Vegas and Historic Westside areas, while a challenger to board President Lola Brooks has emerged in Summerlin.

Walter Jones and Antonio Bowen, who both ran for the District C seat in 2016, will face off again for the open spot that has been held by Trustee Linda Young since 2008. Young will be termed out after this year.

Jones is a Las Vegas-area entrepreneur, Valley High School graduate and parent to two Clark County School District alumni. He said in a statement that he will prioritize creating more programs to increase academic achievement and lower dropout rates, while expanding trade and special education programs and equalizing educational funding.

Bowen is a Rancho High School alumnus and serves as a board member for a local charity focused in part on homelessness issues.

Realtor Tiger Helgelien also has recently declared his intention to run for the District E Summerlin-area seat held by Brooks, who is eligible to run again. Brooks did not immediately return a request for comment about her intention to run.

Helgelien is husband to former state Sen. Elizabeth Helgelien and had planned to challenge Rep. Susie Lee for the 3rd Congressional District seat until he suspended his campaign in October. He is a Clark County School District parent and serves on the school organizational team for Palo Verde High School.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.

