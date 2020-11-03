71°F
Politics and Government

Candidates make final pitch to voters across US — GALLERY

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2020 - 9:20 pm
 
Updated November 2, 2020 - 9:38 pm

Presidential candidates and their surrogates made their final pitches to the nation Monday.

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden both hit Pennsylvania, a key swing state, on the eve of the election.

Trump also held rallies in North Carolina and Wisconsin, while former President Barack Obama made one of his final campaign stops in Georgia.

Nearly 100 million votes have already been cast, through early voting or mail-in ballots, according to The Associated Press.

