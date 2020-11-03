Candidates make final pitch to voters across US — GALLERY

Nearly 100 million votes have already been cast, through early voting or mail-in ballots.

President Donald Trump, left, speaks at a campaign event at the Kenosha Regional Airport in Kenosha, Wis. as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a drive-in rally at Heinz Field, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photos)

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrive for a campaign rally at Cherry Capital Airport, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Traverse City, Mich. At right is White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a drive-in rally at Heinz Field, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stands with his wife Jill Biden during a drive-in rally at Heinz Field, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden boards his campaign plane in Wilmington, Del., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, to travel to Cleveland for a rally. Biden is holding rallies in Ohio and Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen take a selfie before the vice president speaks during a campaign event, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrives to speak during a drive-in rally, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

A supporter waits for President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Traverse City, Mich. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/John L. Russell)

Former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally as he campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lady Gaga performs during a drive-in rally for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Heinz Field, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Performer John Legend plays the piano during a drive-in get out the vote rally featuring Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Trump supporter Carol Reed, dressed as the Statue of Liberty cheers at an intersection during a rally in Mount Clemens, Mich., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. About 7 in 10 voters say they are anxious about the election, according to an AP-NORC poll last month. Only a third are excited. Biden supporters were more likely than Trump voters to be nervous, 72% to 61%. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

First lady Melania Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Magnolia Woods on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Huntersville, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a rally at Cleveland Burke Lakefront Airport, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

People look through an anti-scaling fence that has been decorated with protest posters, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the end of a section of 16th Street renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza, in Washington, on the day before the U.S. election. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Anti-scaling fence is set up at an entrance to Lafayette Park, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, near the White House in Washington, on the day before the U.S. election. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Eddy Estrada, with the Miami-Dade Elections Dept., collects a mail-in-ballot at the elections department headquarters, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

A runner jogs past a boarded up business, not far from the White House, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Washington, ahead of election day. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Andres Lopez listens to Democratic U.S. Senate candidate MJ Hegar during a campaign stop, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

A worker at the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections works to process absentee ballots at the State Farm Arena Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Presidential candidates and their surrogates made their final pitches to the nation Monday.

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden both hit Pennsylvania, a key swing state, on the eve of the election.

Trump also held rallies in North Carolina and Wisconsin, while former President Barack Obama made one of his final campaign stops in Georgia.

