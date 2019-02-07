Candidates sought for Tule Springs monument advisory council

The National Park Service is seeking board members to help continue the planning process for Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument at the valley’s northern edge.

A sign marks the boundary of Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

According to the park service, the 10-member advisory council, established in 2016, must include one representative each from the Clark County Commission, the Las Vegas and North Las Vegas city councils, the Las Vegas Paiute Tribal Council, Nellis Air Force Base, the conservation community and a county resident with “a background that reflects the purpose for which the monument was established.” The two remaining slots are filled by people who live in or around Clark County and have backgrounds in paleontology.

Qualified candidates have until March 4 to submit a nomination packet.

The council appointments will be made by the secretary of the interior, with terms lasting three years.

The 22,650-acre national monument was created in December 2014 to preserve an ice age treasure trove along the Upper Las Vegas Wash, where researchers have discovered the bones of extinct mammals and geologic formations that chart roughly 300,000 years of climatic changes in what was then a vast desert wetland.

Applicants for the council should submit their typewritten nomination packets — including a detailed resume and any letters of recommendation — to: Diane Keith, Superintendent, Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument, 601 Nevada Way, Boulder City, Nevada 89005 or tusk_information@nps.gov.

