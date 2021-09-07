Capitol rioters arrested in Las Vegas await trial

A December trial date has been set for one man with Las Vegas ties charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, while another awaits representation.

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, smoke fills the walkway outside the Senate Chamber as supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers inside the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON — A December trial date has been set for one man with Las Vegas ties charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, while another awaits representation from an anti-vaccine attorney reportedly being treated for COVID-19.

Ronald Sandlin, of Memphis, is set for trial on Dec. 6. He posted a video of himself smoking what appeared to be marijuana in the Capitol rotunda, and was captured by surveillance cameras filming a mob of intruders, according to court records.

Nathan DeGrave, a Las Vegas businessman, is represented by attorney John Pierce, who didn’t appear at an Aug. 24 hearing in federal court. In a court filing in another case, acting U.S. Attorney Channing Phillips wrote that Pierce, who represents 17 Jan. 6 clients, was “reportedly ill with COVID-19, on a ventilator, and unresponsive.”

Channing said in the court filing the U.S. attorney’s office has not been able to contact Pierce, who did not immediately return a request for comment from the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

On Twitter earlier this year, Pierce scoffed at mask mandates and COVID-19 vaccinations, particularly those demanded by the military. He has not posted on social media recently.

Meanwhile, a man charged in the riot who traveled to Washington with Sandlin and DeGrave is scheduled to be sentenced in October. Josiah Colt pleaded guilty to a felony in exchange for cooperation with the ongoing federal investigation.

Video of the Capitol breach showed Colt dangling from the Senate visitor’s gallery.

On social media he called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., “treasonous” and bragged about sitting in the speaker’s chair, although the judge in his case noted Colt was in the Senate chamber, not the House.

Colt told prosecutors he, Sandlin and DeGrave brought guns, bear spray, a baton and other tactical gear to Washington.

Sandlin and DeGrave were arrested in Las Vegas after the riot. Both were denied supervised release by federal judges and are being held in jail in the District of Columbia.

The Capitol breach was preceded by a “Stop the Steal” rally headed by Trump, who falsely claimed widespread voter fraud cost him the 2020 election. The ensuing riot temporarily halted the proceedings as Trump supporters hunted the Capitol hallways for lawmakers and Vice President Mike Pence, who presided and later certified the presidential vote.

Trump was impeached by the Democrat-led House for inciting the attack on the Capitol, but was acquitted by the Republican majority in the Senate.

More than 570 people have been arrested on charges in connection with the violent assault, according to the Justice Department.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.