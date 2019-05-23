Carson defends HUD policy, but critics claim discrimination

A HUD policy the department says is meant to allow local shelters more flexibility is spurring critics to say it allows discrimination.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson testifies at a House Financial Services Committee oversight hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 21, 2019.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson on Thursday said a proposed rule that would weaken Obama-era protections for homeless transgender people is meant to empower local shelters that receive federal funding.

“Instead of having, you know, books and books of federal regulations, (the) only regulation that we really need is one that says no discrimination for anybody, and if they do discriminate against people, you know, come down on them,” he said. “But in terms of legislating how everything should be done in every place all over the country, that’s probably not particularly useful.”

The effort to shed federal regulations is a general principle he wants to follow, Carson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in a phone interview.

The new rule was proposed on Wednesday and would allow shelters to develop admissions policies based on multiple factors. Under the proposal, shelters could create policies allowing them to make determinations about accommodations based on factors including religious beliefs.

When asked if HUD would come down on shelters if they discriminate against transgender people, he said, “If they’re discriminating just on the basis of that, absolutely.”

“One day after (Carson) told me he isn’t anticipating any changes to protections for LGBTQ people in shelters, HUD announced a proposal to gut that very rule,” U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-VA, tweeted Wednesday. “He either lied to Congress or has no idea what policies his agency is pursuing. Either way, it’s unacceptable.”

One day after @SecretaryCarson told me he isn't anticipating any changes to protections for LGBTQ people in shelters, HUD announced a proposal to gut that very rule. He either lied to Congress or has no idea what policies his agency is pursuing. Either way, it’s unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/zn99sEKvth — Rep. Jennifer Wexton (@RepWexton) May 22, 2019

Wexton introduced legislation on Thursday that would block the proposal.

I introduced the Ensuring Equal Access to Shelter Act today to block HUD’s dangerous proposal to allow discrimination against transgender people, many of whom are seeking access to life-saving shelter. pic.twitter.com/RSGUf8WHaT — Rep. Jennifer Wexton (@RepWexton) May 23, 2019

Asked whether forcing a transgender woman to use the men’s bathrooms and sleeping quarters is discrimination, Carson responded: “What we want to do is make sure that everybody has equal rights, but nobody has extra rights.”

He said a group of women told him that they were uncomfortable when they saw a transgender woman in their shelter, where many women were leaving abusive situations.

“And, you know, we have to look out for their rights, too,” he said. “We can’t just trample on their rights. You have to consider everyone’s rights. In the ideal situations that I have seen, you know, they have the ability to shelter people in single rooms, in which case it makes no difference.”

