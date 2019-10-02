54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Castro’s labor plan focuses on domestic, farm workers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2019 - 6:04 am
 

Democratic presidential hopeful Julián Castro unveiled a 10-page labor policy Wednesday that he said would dramatically improve the quality of life for America’s workers, with a particular focus on two key Nevada labor groups: domestic workers and trade unions.

“The challenge for America in the years to come is to keep up with the needs of our workers as the economy changes, and this plan does that,” the former HUD secretary said in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Castro said his plan would compensate 21st century workers and provide benefits in a way that mirrors how they were decades ago.

Sections of the plan, provided to the Review-Journal before its release, are similar to those of others in the Democratic field.

Castro hopes to strengthen the National Labor Relations Board, double union participation, raise the minimum wage to $15, guarantee 12 weeks of paid family or medical leave and outlaw the “right to work” laws in place in Nevada and other states.

But Castro’s campaign believes its plan tackles two underserved labor communities — domestic workers and farm laborers — in a unique way.

Bill of Rights

He supports a Domestic Workers Bill of Rights introduced by Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. Castro said his government would offer overtime pay, increase benefits and leave, prevent retaliation against workers reporting abuse and establish supportive housing for those forced to work through human trafficking.

Castro said his grandmother, Victoria, came to America from Mexico as a recently orphaned 7-year-old and worked her entire life as a maid, babysitter and cook for wealthy white families to support his mother.

“Every family should be able to prosper,” Castro said. “To have good protections and benefits. And we need to make sure the most vulnerable workers are protected.”

Domestic workers would get a boost from the plan’s “sectoral bargaining” platform, which Castro said would allow industrywide bargaining for better wages and benefits.

Hotel workers, for example, could bargain for more universal standards in the hospitality industry, rather than unions having to wage a series of labor battles with each individual hotel group.

Castro said a similar model has helped improve the quality of life for fast-food workers in New York state.

Farm workers

The plan also calls for significant protections for agricultural workers.

It would establish base pay, health and safety standards, clean water rules, better housing options and increased protections for farm workers facing harassment.

Families would receive stipends during the harvest in order to keep them from pulling their children out of school to help make money, and a $50 million scholarship program would be implemented to help those children finish high school and attend college.

The federal government would also offer to purchase land from retiring growers and give it to minority workers seeking to own their own farms, Castro said. He would also establish a direct path to citizenship for farm workers.

Castro, the only Latino in the race, said domestic and farm workers often face significant, sometimes racially charged hardships unlike those in other industries. He said reforming the immigration system, which he has promised to do in his first 100 days, would also lift burdens faced by these workers.

National plans

On the national front, Castro also hopes to end the “gig economy” with a plan similar to one passed in California’s last legislative session.

“There are benefits to the gig economy, but one of the drawbacks is companies routinely classify workers as independent contractors instead of employees and write them out of decent benefits or wages,” Castro said. “This would ensure workers are paid a decent wage and enjoy the benefits they are entitled to in the first place.”

Castro said he would also take executive action to improve wages and benefits for public workers, such as teachers and government employees, who “have been left out of many federal labor protections.” He noted a recent rash of teacher strikes, “from Arizona to West Virginia,” and said his plan would help “perennially underpaid” educators. (A threatened strike in Las Vegas didn’t materialize last month after the Clark County School District and the Clark County Education Association came to an agreement.)

Castro also supports the Workplace Democracy Act, a sweeping bill strengthening the rights of collective bargainers and first put forward by Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - Video
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - Video
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence participate in an Armed Forces welcome cer ...
Pompeo says he was in on call to Ukraine, continues push back
By Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick and Jonathan Lemire The Associated Press

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo acknowledged on Wednesday that he was on the July phone call between President Donald Trump and the Ukraine president.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo looks on during an Armed Forces welcome ceremony for the new cha ...
Defiant Pompeo accuses Democrats of bullying in impeachment probe
By Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick and Matthew V. Lee The Associated Press

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says in a letter to the House Foreign Affairs Committee that Democrats are trying to “intimidate” and “bully” State Department employees and that depositions scheduled by the panel are “not feasible.”