Catherine Cortez Masto talks gun control in radio address

Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto focused on solutions to gun violence and called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to pass a background check bill.

WASHINGTON — With a gun violence debate raging on Capitol Hill, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto used the Democrats’ weekly radio address to recall the horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas just weeks before the two-year anniversary of that tragedy.

The Oct. 1, 2017 attack, classified by the FBI as the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, broke out during the Route 91 country music festival near the Las Vegas Strip.

“My niece was at that festival. She came home that night. Too many others did not. Fifty-eight people were killed and hundreds more were injured,” said Cortez Masto, D-Nev.

Cortez Masto then went on to list the recent mass shootings in cities since the Las Vegas attack, like those in Parkland, Florida; Sutherland Springs, Texas; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and just recently Gilroy, California; El Paso, Texas; Dayton, Ohio and Odessa, Texas.

“Congress should show the families touched by gun violence that they can offer them something more than thoughts and prayers, they can offer them action,” Cortez Masto said in the recorded address.

While Democrats have urged to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and President Donald Trump to take up recently passed House bills dealing with gun control and background checks, the White House and GOP leaders are focusing on legislation to restrict mentally ill and threatening people from gaining access to weapons.

McConnell this week said he will not bring gun legislation to the Senate floor that the president will not sign.

Trump has vowed to veto a bill to expand background checks that passed the House in February, but told reporters that bipartisan legislation aimed at mental health and other aspects are in the works and could be unveiled soon.

The shooter in the Las Vegas attack, Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, legally purchased assault weapons and large-capacity ammunition magazines. He also attached “bump stocks” to the weapons, devices now banned by the Trump administration that accelerate the rate of fire of semi-automatic rifles.

Assailants in the Sutherland Springs and Odessa shootings would not have been able to obtain weapons through enhanced background checks.

Cortez Masto, a gun owner, said that “my home state of Nevada passed background checks this year after Nevadans voted for them in 2016.”

She said the only person in Congress that is holding up a vote on an expanded background checks bill is McConnell.

“As we approach the two year anniversary of the Route 91 massacre, we can show those families touched by mass shootings that we’re willing to act. That we can offer them something more than thoughts and prayers.

“Let’s actually come together and pass this bill in honor of all of the daughters, mothers, sons, fathers, sisters, brothers, and friends we have lost to senseless gun violence.

