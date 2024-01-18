CCSD approves dozens of school sites for GOP caucuses

The Clark County School District has approved 25 sites to be used for the upcoming Republican caucuses. Others remain pending.

Michael McDonald, chair of the Nevada Republican Party, participates during a press conference at the Clark County Election Department in North Las Vegas in 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County School District approved dozens of locations for the Nevada Republican Party’s caucuses on Feb. 8, but some requests remain pending.

The county’s Republican Party applied to use schools as precinct locations for the caucuses, where Republicans will vote to award delegates to presidential candidates.

Last week, none of the requested sites had been approved, with Republican leaders saying all that was missing were the necessary insurance certificates.

As of Wednesday, 25 requested school sites were approved. Another 17 sites the party requested require payment before approvals can be granted, and four additional site applications are being reviewed, a district spokesperson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in an email.

An additional 62 school sites were unavailable because of planned student events and extracurricular activities, according to the district.

Devin Livziey, vice chairman of the Clark County Republican Party, said that at the start of the caucus planning process, the party applied for almost every high school. Most were unavailable because of basketball games. Then it applied for all of the middle schools and so forth.

“That is why we put in as many requests as we did,” he said. “It’s a process that we went through. It ended up working out just fine.”

Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald said the payments will be sent for the 17 pending sites.

Requests for use of school facilities are subject to the district’s Guidelines for Facility Usage by Non-School Groups.

The guidelines state that payment is due at least 10 days before the scheduled event. The school district also gives priority to school events, so groups applying to use the facilities should be aware of the possibility of cancellation if a need arises for a school activity or program, the guidelines state.

Of the 52 precinct locations in Clark County, the majority are school locations. Others are churches and community centers.

To find out what caucus site to participate at, Republican voters must first look up their voter registration information on the secretary of state’s website to find their precinct, and then view the Google spreadsheet on the Nevada GOP’s website to determine the right location based on their precinct.

The caucuses will come two days after the Feb. 6 state-run primary. A 2021 law requires the state to run a presidential primary for both major parties as long as there is more than one candidate running, but the Nevada Republican Party opted to stick with its traditional way of choosing a presidential nominee through the caucus process.

Although some Republican candidates, such as Nikki Haley, signed up for the presidential primary, big-name candidates like Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis are partaking in the caucuses, where the delegates will be awarded.

