CDC extends eviction moratorium

WASHINGTON — An eviction moratorium expected to expire this week was extended Monday by Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for another three months as the country struggles to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Walensky signed an extension of the eviction moratorium, extending the cut off from March 31 to June 30.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a historic threat to the nation’s public health,” said Walensky in a statement released by CDC and distributed by the White House.

“Keeping people in their homes and out of crowded or congregate settings — like homeless shelters — by preventing evictions is a key step to stop the spread of COVID-19,’’ Walensky said.

Walensky previously extended the moratorium in January when it was set to expire. She extended it to March.

The moratorium has helped families in Nevada and other states stay in their homes following the economic crisis created by the pandemic that left many without jobs and closed small businesses.

Las Vegas was one of the nation’s largest metro cities hardest hit by the pandemic, because of its reliance on the tourism and entertainment industries.

