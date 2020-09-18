94°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Politics and Government

CDC reverses controversial testing advice that caused backlash

By Mike Stobbe The Associated Press
September 18, 2020 - 11:14 am
 

NEW YORK — U.S. health officials on Friday dropped a controversial piece of coronavirus guidance and said anyone who has been in close contact with an infected person should get tested.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention essentially returned to its previous testing guidance, getting rid of language posted last month that said people who didn’t feel sick didn’t need to get tested. That change had set off a rash of criticism from health experts who couldn’t fathom why the nation’s top public health agency would say such a thing amid a pandemic that has been difficult to control.

Health officials were evasive about why they had made the change in August, and some speculated it was forced on the CDC by political appointees within the Trump administration.

The CDC now says anyone who has been within 6 feet of a person with documented infection for at least 15 minutes should get a test. The agency called the changes a “clarification” that was needed “due to the significance of asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission.”

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
COVID task force says Clark County bars can reopen
COVID task force says Clark County bars can reopen
2
Nevada reveals first detailed look at COVID cases related to resorts
Nevada reveals first detailed look at COVID cases related to resorts
3
Trump’s odds to win Nobel Peace Prize drop significantly
Trump’s odds to win Nobel Peace Prize drop significantly
4
Nevada’s COVID-19 death toll tops 1.5K as state adds 347 new cases
Nevada’s COVID-19 death toll tops 1.5K as state adds 347 new cases
5
Douglas County may have to pay back CARES aid after Trump rally
Douglas County may have to pay back CARES aid after Trump rally
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Mary Beth Sewald, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce, poses in her office a ...
Vegas Chamber seeks federal aid for job training
By / RJ

Despite a legislative logjam, the Nevada congressional delegation and Las Vegas business leaders said Thursday they are seeking federal help for retraining and workforce development.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks at a news conference, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Ph ...
Federal push leads to 300 arrests after US protests
By Michael Balsamo, Alanna Durkin Richer and Colleen Long The Associated Press

In a private call with federal prosecutors across the country, Attorney General William Barr’s message was clear: aggressively go after demonstrators who cause violence.