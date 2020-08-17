Clark County needs more polling place workers for election

The county said Monday it is increasing pay for polling place workers for the upcoming election. Of the estimated 3,100 workers it needs, only about 1,600 have signed up.

Clark County needs more polling place workers and it will pay a little extra this year to get the help.

Of the estimated 3,100 workers needed to staff polling places during early voting and Election Day, only about 1,600 have signed up, according to a county news release.

Those who work during the 14-day early voting period that runs Oct. 17 to Oct. 30 will get $14 an hour. Shifts are about eight to 10 hours per day.

Workers on Election Day will receive $225 or $250 depending on the job and will be expected to work from 6:30 a.m. until after 7:30 p.m. Election Day is Nov. 3.

Polling place workers need to complete up to six hours of in-person training, which is typically held during weekdays and some Saturdays, according to the county.

Jobs could include signing in voters, monitoring public health directive compliance and sanitizing equipment.

Workers must be at least 16 years old, be able to work long hours, attend training and pass an evaluation, the county said. The county also needs people who speak Spanish or Tagalog in addition to English. Candidates and their relatives will not be allowed to work polling places.

Those who are interested may complete an application at ClarkCountyNV.gov/vote, email the Election Department at ElectionVolunteers@ClarkCountyNV.gov or call the department at 702-455-2815.

Clark County will send mail ballots to all registered voters this year. In-person early voting will be available at no fewer than 35 sites, and more than 100 in-person voting locations will be available on Election Day.

