Politics and Government

Clark County Republican Party meeting canceled for a third time

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2023 - 4:21 pm
 
Chairman Jesse Law speaks during a meeting with members of the Clark County Republican Party at ...
Chairman Jesse Law speaks during a meeting with members of the Clark County Republican Party at the Ahern Hotel on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County Republican Party meeting that had to be rescheduled twice has been canceled again.

The meeting, which is necessary for many members to be able to vote in the July party elections, was originally set to take place March 21. It was rescheduled to April 5, and then rescheduled again to April 4 after the leadership realized it had conflicted with a Jewish holiday.

Clark County Republican Party Chairman Jesse Law sent an email to members Friday night alerting the party that the meeting had been canceled and will be rescheduled. He said that people working “in the shadows” to “sabotage” the party intimidated the second venue into canceling the event.

Law said in the email that anti-American Democrats and their “never-Trump RINO allies” weaponized the American justice system to indict President Donald Trump, who is scheduled to be arraigned in New York on April 4. Those “malevolent forces” are operating in Nevada and have attacked the Clark County Republican Party, Law said.

“The concerted effort to thwart, you the members of the CCRP, with unethical dirty tricks has interfered with our ability to meet Tuesday,” Law said in the email.

The proposed venue, Secret Garden Weddings and Events first told Law that they were “excited” to host the Clark County party, but then said it does not host those types of events and canceled. Secret Garden Weddings and Events confirmed that it canceled the meeting in a phone call with the Review-Journal.

Law thinks Democrats and Anti-Trump “Republicans in Name Only” have infiltrated the Clark County Republican Party, and he has asked the party’s attorneys to contact law enforcement to investigate sabotaging a political party and its events.

“I ran to be your Chairman to right some very serious wrongs and to give all that didn’t have a voice a seat at the table,” Law said in the email. “As long as I am your Chairman, I will not let anyone intimidate, bully, threaten, or coerce this party.”

Members have expressed concern that they will not be able to vote in the party elections in July — when Law is up for re-election — as members must attend two meetings to vote. Margaret White is among a group of Republicans looking to oust Law by encouraging previous members to re-enroll in the party. She said she is not aware of anyone trying to sabotage the party by scaring the venue.

Law assured members in his email that he will plan a replacement meeting later in April so that any prospective applicants can become members in time for the elections.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.

THE LATEST
FILE - Protesters gather outside Trump Tower on Friday, March 31, 2023, in New York. Former Pre ...
City of Trump’s dreams, NY delivers his comeuppance
By Matt Sedensky The Associated Press

Trump once bragged he could shoot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue and remain popular. Today, he could hand out fifties in New York and still not win the support of most locals.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday, Ma ...
Trump to be arraigned Tuesday to face New York indictment
By Michael R. Sisak The Associated Press

Lawyer Joseph Tacopina said during TV interviews Friday he would “very aggressively” challenge the legal validity of the Manhattan grand jury indictment.

