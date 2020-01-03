Clark County School Board president endorses Sanders for president

Clark County School District Board of Trustees President Lola Brooks has endorsed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Democratic presidential bid.

Clark County School District Board of Trustees member Lola Brooks at Piggott Elementary School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

In a statement sent by Sanders’ campaign on Thursday, Brooks said her decision was based on “his commitment to reinvest in public education.”

“In addition, his focus on providing a broader social safety net through programs such as Medicare for All would allow schools to focus on dedicating their limited resources to educating students versus providing for their basic needs,” said Brooks, whose board presides over the nation’s fifth-largest school district.

Brooks was first elected to the board in 2016. She represents District E, which encompasses Summerlin and parts of northwest Las Vegas.

