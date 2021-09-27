1 October Anniversary Exhibit opens Monday

Local public art will be on display inside the Clark County Government Center to remember victims and survivors of the Las Vegas mass shooting four years ago.

Local public art remembering the victims and survivors of the Route 91 Harvest festival mass shooting four years ago will be on display starting Monday in the Clark County Government Center.

The 1 October Anniversary Exhibit, in the rotunda gallery on the center’s first floor, will include The Art of Healing Mural, Angels of Love and a display of donated quilts for this year’s raffle to support survivors and victims’ family members, according to the county, whose parks and recreation department organized the exhibit.

The exhibit will remain open through Oct. 7 inside the government center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway. It will also maintain a display that informs the public of ongoing efforts by the 1 October Memorial Committee, which was established to plan a permanent memorial honoring the victims and survivors of the Las Vegas mass shooting.

The government center is open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The rotunda will be open to the public on Friday until noon following the 7 a.m. Sunrise Remembrance ceremony in the outdoor amphitheater, the county said.

The Clark County Museum is also exhibiting a 1 October display case in its exhibit hall at 1830 S. Boulder Highway that includes a small selection of some of the 22,000 artifacts — stuffed animals, ribbons, artwork and more — that were catalogued by volunteers after being left at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign following the shooting.

The museum is requesting that anyone interested in sharing their story about what they left behind at any Las Vegas memorial site to visit the museum’s website.

Visit the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center calendar for more information about events and activities this year to honor shooting victims and survivors.

