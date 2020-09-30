1 October memorial increases crowd size to match Sisolak directive

Clark County officials will allow 250 people to attend the 1 October Sunrise Remembrance on Thursday morning, to echo the governor’s easing of a statewide limit on crowd size.

Clark County officials will allow 250 people to attend the 1 October Sunrise Remembrance on Thursday morning, raising the capacity from 50 to echo Gov. Steve Sisolak’s easing of a statewide limit on crowd size.

Sisolak announced Tuesday that public gatherings can increase from 50 to 250 people, or 50 percent of capacity, whichever is less, citing steady improvements to coronavirus-related hospitalization rates throughout Nevada.

In response to the directive, the 1 October event planned for 7 a.m. Thursday at the county government center’s outdoor amphitheater in downtown Las Vegas will be capped at 250 people, the county said.

Available seating will be reserved for family members who lost loved ones in the Oct. 1, 2017, attack at the Route 91 Harvest festival, so attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

People who arrive at the outdoor venue after the event reaches capacity will be directed to the Pyramid Room and county commission chambers inside the adjacent government center to watch the ceremony remotely.

Sisolak, Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Albert Rivera — father of Jordyn Rivera, who was killed during the attack — are scheduled to speak at the event, which is being co-sponsored by the Metropolitan Police Department.

