$100K settlement proposed in lawsuit over hostile work environment prior to murder of RJ reporter

Robert Telles reacts in the courtroom to his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Oct. 16, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 28 years for the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

Clark County is proposing a $100,000 settlement in a federal lawsuit filed by four employees who alleged that former Public Administrator Robert Telles “created a hostile work environment and discriminated against” them.

Telles was convicted of the 2022 murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, who had written stories outlining allegations of malfeasance against Telles’ at the office he oversaw.

The County Commission voted Tuesday to push the proposed settlement forward.

The item was part of the county’s consent agenda, a package of items that are generally approved in a single vote without further public discussion. The county declined to comment, citing pending litigation.

A county spokesperson said that the parties hadn’t reached an agreement, which calls for Clark County to be “dismissed from the action in full satisfaction of all claims and damages.”

If an agreement is reached, Jessica Coleman would receive $30,000, Aleisha Goodwin $50,000; Noraine Pagdanganan $10,000, and Rita Reid $10,000.

Reid was elected to four-year term as public administrator in 2022.

The three other women are still employed by the county, the spokesperson noted.

A law firm that represents the plaintiffs in the suit, filed a year ago, declined to comment Tuesday.

The lawsuit includes allegations that accused Telles of isolating the employees. Telles engaged in age discrimination against Reid and retaliation against other employees when they filed complaints or declined alleged sexual advances from Telles, the complaint said.

“Telles exhibited concerning behaviors almost immediately and targeted the Plaintiffs specifically,” the complaint said. “Telles’ behaviors extended and intensified over a period of three years, during which he intentionally, and constantly, intimidated, influenced, embarrassed, humiliated, degraded and isolated the Plaintiffs.”

Telles, a Democrat, won the seat in 2018.

German’s articles about Telles’ alleged behavior cited employees he had interviewed.

German was attacked and killed outside his home in September 2022.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested Telles days later, identifying him as German’s killer.

Telles was sentenced in October to 28-years-to-life in prison.

The federal lawsuit is ongoing, according to records. Both parties last month agreed to extend the discovery period deadline to late October.

A formal settlement would have to be approved by the County Commission.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.