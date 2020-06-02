126 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths reported in Clark County

The Southern Nevada Health District reported 126 new coronavirus cases and three additional deaths in Clark County as of Tuesday morning.

One volunteer swaps a patient's nose as another places information and a bible on their dashboard at a COVID-19 testing site at Calvary Chapel Las Vegas on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The data, reported on the health district’s website, show totals of 6,845 cases in the county and 346 deaths.

State data from the Department of Health and Human Services had not yet been updated as of just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

On Monday, a total of 8,688 cases had been reported in Nevada, with 421 deaths, according to the nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website. Reports from local health districts and other county agencies put the total cases higher, at 8,702.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

