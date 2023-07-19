102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Clark County

$170K settlement related to county’s legal battle with RJ approved

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2023 - 8:11 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County is paying an additional $170,000 in a settlement with the Las Vegas Review-Journal related to legal fees incurred over the release of child autopsies.

The settlement, which is to be completed within 45 days, dismisses the case with prejudice, but with no admission of guilt, according to a copy of the agreement.

The payment is the second awarded to the newspaper for the same case, setting the taxpayer cost at $337,000.

That doesn’t include the funds the county used on third-party attorneys to fight a public records lawsuit, which totaled about $80,000 by March 2021. The county did not immediately provide an updated figure.

In 2017, the newspaper was working on an investigation into the county’s child protection division. The county coroner’s office contended that the autopsies were confidential, despite the fact that the documents are not exempted under the Nevada Public Records Act.

The Review-Journal sued the county for the records, and two Nevada Supreme Court orders later, the coroner’s office ultimately released 653 unredacted child autopsies on New Year’s Eve 2020, a day after a court-set deadline.

Nearly four years later, a district judge awarded the Review-Journal $167,000 in legal fees, which was about $40,000 less than the newspaper had sought.

The newspaper continued to incur legal fees as the county resisted full transparency.

Eventually, a settlement was proposed, and the county district attorney’s office recommended approval of the one-time payment.

The item was placed on Tuesday’s consent agenda, meaning there was no public discussion about the settlement.

“The more the Coroner’s office resisted disclosure of the public records at issue, the more work it was for the paper and its counsel,” attorney Maggie McLetchie, who represented the Review-Journal, wrote in an email Tuesday. “I’m pleased we were able to resolve this without it costing the taxpayers even more.”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Excessive use: Nearly 60K Las Vegans hit with water district’s new fee
Excessive use: Nearly 60K Las Vegans hit with water district’s new fee
2
‘It’s excessive’: Homeowners push back on water district’s new fee
‘It’s excessive’: Homeowners push back on water district’s new fee
3
Street food vending in Nevada on path to decriminalization
Street food vending in Nevada on path to decriminalization
4
County appoints new vice chair to replace embattled commissioner
County appoints new vice chair to replace embattled commissioner
5
Biden to talk about lowering drug costs at UNLV event
Biden to talk about lowering drug costs at UNLV event
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
County to consider $170K settlement related to legal battle with RJ
County to consider $170K settlement related to legal battle with RJ
Judge orders county workers to save Red Rock development text messages
Judge orders county workers to save Red Rock development text messages
Report questions deputy county manager’s actions in son’s discipline
Report questions deputy county manager’s actions in son’s discipline
County Commission to appoint a new vice chair
County Commission to appoint a new vice chair
Teachers unions split on push to block A’s ballpark funding
Teachers unions split on push to block A’s ballpark funding
Nevada ends opioid litigation, wins over $1B in legal actions
Nevada ends opioid litigation, wins over $1B in legal actions