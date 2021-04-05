75°F
1st dirt turned in project to link 2 sections of Desert Inn Road

Review-Journal staff
April 5, 2021 - 9:07 am
 
Updated April 5, 2021 - 9:50 am
(Getty Images)
Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 9 a.m. on Monday to mark the beginning of a construction project that will link two sections of Desert Inn Road in the eastern Las Vegas Valley. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday to mark the beginning of a construction project that will link two sections of Desert Inn Road in the eastern Las Vegas Valley.

The ceremony at the intersection of Desert Inn and Theme Road marked the start of the project, which will include building of a new bridge over the Las Vegas Wash, new roadway and bike lanes and a widening of existing portions of the road between Blue Ash Lane and Hollywood Boulevard.

The project is expected to take one year to complete. William Charles Inc. is the contractor on this project.

