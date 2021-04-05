1st dirt turned in project to link 2 sections of Desert Inn Road
A groundbreaking ceremony on Monday marked the beginning of a construction project that will link two sections of Desert Inn Road in the eastern Las Vegas Valley.
Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday to mark the beginning of a construction project that will link two sections of Desert Inn Road in the eastern Las Vegas Valley.
The ceremony at the intersection of Desert Inn and Theme Road marked the start of the project, which will include building of a new bridge over the Las Vegas Wash, new roadway and bike lanes and a widening of existing portions of the road between Blue Ash Lane and Hollywood Boulevard.
The project is expected to take one year to complete. William Charles Inc. is the contractor on this project.