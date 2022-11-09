2 challengers take lead in Clark County School Board races

Preliminary results showed two challengers and one incumbent emerging as front-runners Tuesday night for the three seats up for grabs on the Clark County School Board.

Brenda Zamora poses for a photo at the Review-Journal studio on July 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. Zamora is a candidate running for Clark County School Board District D. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County School Board member Irene Cepeda participates during a meeting at the Edward A. Greer Education Center in Las Vegas on Oct. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The election has the potential to upend the current balance of power on the panel that oversees the fifth-largest school district in the country. The seven-member School Board oversees more than 300 schools and about 300,000 students.

The School Board race is nonpartisan and open to all voters in their respective districts. The seats up for grabs Tuesday included:

–District D, the district with the most schools, which serves about 57,000 students at more than 70 schools across downtown and in the northeast valley.

–District F, which serves about 40,000 students at 48 schools in the southwest valley.

–District G, which serves about 41,000 students at 48 schools in the east valley and parts of Henderson.

The six candidates vying for three seats Tuesday were the top vote-getters in June’s primary election, where one district saw as many as 10 candidates competing for the seat.

District D

In District D, newcomer Brenda Zamora was leading incumbent Irene Cepeda with 56.9 percent of the vote to Cepeda’s 43.1 percent.

Zamora works for Silver State Voices, a progressive voting advocacy group. She ran on a platform of improving communication between the community and the district and hopes to be a voice for working families and parents, including those with children who use individualized education programs like her daughter.

Cepeda serves as School Board president and is a project director for Nevada State College’s education school.

She has repeatedly reiterated that her priority in seeking re-election is to re-center student outcomes at the forefront of board meetings. But she also has faced criticism from some in the community for her role in firing — then subsequently voting to rehire — Superintendent Jesus Jara last fall.

District F

In District F, former assemblywoman and challenger Irene Bustamante Adams was leading incumbent Danielle Ford with 53.2 percent of the vote to Ford’s 46.8 percent.

Bustamante Adams, who serves as deputy director of Workforce Connections, has said she is running in part to help the district work strategically with the business community and higher education institutions to improve the pipeline of talent in the region during a critical time for the economy.

Bustamante Adams has raised the largest amount of campaign cash among the six candidates, and has also worked with Jara in his role on the board of her workforce development organization.

Ford has children in the district and runs an online marketing company. She has clashed repeatedly with Jara, and some of the other board members, over the last year.

If re-elected, Ford had said it was her No. 1 priority to find a new superintendent for the district.

District G

In District G, incumbent Linda Cavazos was leading challenger Greg Wieman with 54.8 percent of the vote to Wieman’s 45.3 percent.

Cavazos was a teacher at Basic High School and has lived in her district for more than 30 years. Cavazos, who now runs a private counseling practice, also served as board president last year when board members fired and then rehired Jara.

She said she is running to continue representing a district of parent-educators whose concerns she says she has become intimately familiar with during her time serving the district.

Challenger Greg Wieman retired in Las Vegas four years ago and previously served as the superintendent of the Eureka County School District in rural Nevada.

He has said he is running to restore the reputation of a district and bring competence back to a board that has made headlines over the last year for its dysfunctional operations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Lorraine Longhi at 702-387-5298 or llonghi @reviewjournal.com. Follow her at @lolonghi on Twitter.