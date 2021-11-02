2 of Clark County’s key COVID-19 metrics fall, 2 remain flat

The county recorded 386 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths during the preceding day, while hospitalizations fell slightly and the test positivity rate remained unchanged.

Vanessa Dizon, a cocktail server at Resorts World Las Vegas, grimaces while receiving a COVID-19 vaccination during an Immunize Nevada vaccine clinic at Resorts World Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Clark County reported 386 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths during the preceding day, as all the major metrics of the disease caused by the new coronavirus either declined or remained flat.

Updated figures posted by the Southern Nevada Health District pushed totals for the county to 333,046 cases of the disease and 5,983 deaths.

New cases were higher than the 14-day moving average, while the average declined by 12 cases per day to 309 after surging sharply in Monday’s report.

Fatalities were 50 percent higher than the 14-day average of four per day, which was unchanged from Monday.

The county’s test positivity rate, which tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, remained unchanged at 5.8 percent, according to state data.

Hospitalizations of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients in the county stood at 454, 11 fewer than reported Monday.

Despite occasional fluctuations, all of the county’s four main COVID-19 metrics have been declining since mid- to late-August, prompting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday to lower the county from “high” to “substantial” risk of transmission category.

That brings the county one step closer to exiting the state’s face mask mandate for crowded indoor public spaces. But before vaccinated individuals can remove their masks, the county must record back-to-back weeks with a test positivity rate below 8 percent — a condition it already has exceeded — and new case levels of 50 per 100,000 residents or lower.

As of late Tuesday morning, the CDC’s county transmission tracker still showed the rate for Clark County at 92.69 new cases per 100,000, unchanged from Monday.

The state Department of Health and Human Services, meanwhile, reported 895 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths during the preceding day.

The updated figures increased state totals to 441,146 cases of the disease and 7,668 deaths.

New cases were far above the 14-day moving average of 481, while the average was down 24 cases per day from Monday’s report.

Fatalities were twice the 14-day average of six per day, which remained unchanged from Monday.

The state’s test positivity rate also was unchanged at 6.6 percent, while the number of hospitalizations of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients climbed by three from Monday’s report to 669.

The percentage of eligible Nevadans 12 and older who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 inched higher to 56.43 percent, while in Clark County the rate stood at 55.69 percent.

