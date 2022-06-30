2nd case of monkeypox reported in Clark County

The individual, a man in his 30s who did not require hospitalization, was diagnosed in another state.

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. The Southern Nevada Health District says a second case of monkeypox has been reported in Clark County. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, file)

A second case of monkeypox has been reported in Clark County, the Southern Nevada Health District said Thursday.

The individual, a man in his 30s who did not require hospitalization, was diagnosed in another state but had returned to Clark County and was isolating at home.

The case was reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by another jurisdiction, and the health district said Thursday it was working to determine if the case was probable or confirmed, in addition to investigating any contacts.

The news comes a little over a week after the county reported its first case of monkeypox in a man in his 20s who recently had traveled within the U.S.

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that causes a characteristic rash that resembles pimples or blisters on the face, inside the mouth or on other parts of the body like hands and feet. Some individuals may also experience fever, headache, muscle aches or swollen lymph nodes, but some may only experience the rash, according to the CDC.

The disease is spread through close physical contact with infectious sores, bodily fluids, sexual contact, touching items that have been used by someone who has monkeypox or prolonged face-to-face contact.

The incubation period is usually between seven to 14 days but can range from five to 21 days, according to the health district. People who are immunocompromised, young children, people who are pregnant or breastfeeding, and those with certain skin conditions may be more at risk for severe illness.

As of Thursday, there were 351 confirmed cases of monkeypox across the country, with 5,115 cases across the globe, according to latest numbers from the CDC.

