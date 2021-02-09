2nd doses of Pfizer vaccine to begin at Las Vegas Convention Center

The Southern Nevada Health District will begin to offer second doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the Las Vegas Convention Center vaccination site.

The Southern Nevada Health District will begin this week to offer second doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the Las Vegas Convention Center vaccination site.

The site is serving only those who received their first vaccine doses at a site operated by the health district or one of its partners.

The interval for receiving the Pfizer vaccine is no sooner than 21 days after the first dose. The district began administering the Pfizer vaccine on Jan. 21, which means that the first recipients of a first dose will be due for a second dose on Thursday.

The site continues to offer second doses of the Moderna vaccine, which can be administered no sooner than 28 days after a first dose.

The site is taking walk-ins from 8:30 a.m to 2 p.m, Tuesday through Saturday, or “based on clinic capacity,” the health district said in a news release Tuesday. The site is dedicated to providing second doses and is providing no first doses.

The district will be taking only those walk-ins who got their first doses at these sites or events: the health district on Decatur Boulevard, Cashman Center, Western High School, Jerome Mack Middle School and vaccination events hosted by Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson and Touro University.

The convention center site is located in the C-1 area of the facility’s Central Hall. Parking is available off of Paradise Road at Convention Center Drive.

Second-dose appointments, when available, can be scheduled at https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/vaccine/second-dose/.

People with questions or who need assistance making appointments can call the health district at 702-759-1900. The line is staffed during business hours, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

