2nd Hispanic majority district part of county’s proposed map

Redrawn district boundaries in Clark County also would equalize a wide population disparity that has unfolded over the past decade.

The Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Proposed Clark County redistricting map No. 1 (Clark County)

Proposed Clark County redistricting map No. 2 (Clark County)

Proposed Clark County redistricting map No. 3 (Clark County)

Proposed city of Las Vegas redistricting map (City of Las Vegas)

Proposed maps of seven voting districts in Clark County will equalize a wide population disparity that has unfolded over the past decade while also creating a second Hispanic-majority district.

The public will have a chance to weigh in on the redistricting maps Nov. 2 as county officials seek to choose one of three, solidifying a process undertaken every decade in accordance with the U.S. Census.

The districts, A through G, align with geographical areas and determine a resident’s representation on the county commission. Over the past 10 years, fast-paced growth caused a significant imbalance in the size of each district.

The southwest valley’s District F, the county’s largest commission district, has 21 percent more people than the centrally located District D, which is its smallest district, officials said.

Federal rules allow such districts to deviate by as much as 10 percent, but commissioners sought to far more aggressively close the gap, according to consultant Dave Heller, who was hired to assist the county with redrawing district boundaries.

Presenting the proposed maps to the commission Tuesday, Heller said that redrawn districts’ populations were all within 2 percent population difference. He also said he sought to ensure districts were contiguous, kept communities of interest intact and spread rural representation across the board.

“There has not been any gerrymandering going on,” he said. “I have seen, repeatedly, members of this commission argue to keep members of Clark County in their district even if their voting history may be different than the party of the individual commissioner.”

New Hispanic majorities

Perhaps the most notable adjustment in the three proposed maps stems from the expansion of District E, represented by Commissioner Tick Segerblom, which includes portions of Paradise and east Las Vegas. As a result, the district would become the second in the county with a Hispanic majority.

District E would join District D to its north, represented by Commissioner William McCurdy II, in having Hispanic residents comprise slightly more than 50 percent of their respective populations, according to Heller. District D includes downtown and east Las Vegas, the Historic Westside and portions of North Las Vegas.

The county’s total population grew roughly 16 percent since 2010 to more than 2.2 million residents, according to the 2020 census, an increase that Heller said was fueled by communities of color.

People may submit comments or questions to redistricting@ClarkCountyNV.gov or visit https://maps.clarkcountynv.gov/redistricting to view the proposed maps or create their own.

Las Vegas redistricting on horizon

Meanwhile, the city of Las Vegas is expected to introduce its redistricting ordinance and map on Nov. 17 before a scheduled final adoption on Dec. 1.

A public viewing is planned for 6 p.m. Oct. 28 in city council chambers, 495 S. Main Street in downtown Las Vegas. The proposed map can also be viewed at https://files.lasvegasnevada.gov/planning/ordinances/RedistrictingMap2021.pdf.

A state panel tasked with reviewing issues related to redistricting, including examining data and monitoring computer software, is scheduled to meet at 11 a.m. Saturday in the county commission’s chambers, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway in downtown Las Vegas.

The Committee to Conduct an Investigation into Matters Relating to Reapportionment and Redistricting in Nevada will provide an overview of its duties, among other actions, according to a meeting agenda.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.