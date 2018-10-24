3 finalists named for Clark County Family Court seat

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection on Tuesday named three finalists for an open Clark County Family Court seat.

Gavel (Thinkstock)

The list includes Juvenile Court Hearing Master Soonhee Bailey, 48, Henderson Justice of the Peace David Gibson, 44, and Las Vegas attorney Shann Dee Winesett, 51, according to a Nevada Supreme Court news release.

Gov. Brian Sandoval has 30 days to interview and appoint a replacement for Family Court Judge Jennifer Elliott, who announced her retirement in June.

The finalists were selected from 11 candidates. Attorneys with 10 years of legal experience, two of those in Nevada, were eligible to apply.

