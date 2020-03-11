3 new positive coronavirus tests reported in Clark County — LIVESTREAM

The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting three new “presumptive positive” COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases of the new coronavirus to five in Clark County and seven in Nevada.

The Southern Nevada Health District at 280 S. Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Close contacts of these individuals are being identified or already have been notified and are following self-quarantine procedures, district officials said at a news briefing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines a close contact as someone who was within approximately six feet of a confirmed COVID-19 case for a prolonged period of time, according to the health district.

Close contact can occur while caring for or living with someone. Health care workers who care for patients are also at higher risk.

Despite the new cases, Fermin Leguen, the acting district health officer, sought to reassure the public that the risk of contracting coronavirus in Clark County “remains low.”

The new cases include a female, a visitor from New York, in her 40s who was hospitalized on March 8. She is in isolation and in stable condition. She arrived in Las Vegas on March 5 and attended the Women of Power Summit at The Mirage. The Health District is working with the facility and conference organizers to inform attendees and to identify close contacts of this individual.

In a statement, MGM Resorts said that “professional cleaners with expertise in this area are deep cleaning and sanitizing the individual’s room.”

“We are currently coordinating with the Southern Nevada Health District to notify guests and employees who may have had close prolonged contact with the individual and are directing our employees to follow all self-quarantine requests,” it said.

Another case, a male in his 60s, is isolating at home and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

The third new case, a female in her 70s, isolating at home and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

Prior to Wednesday, two cases had been identified in Clark County and two in Washoe County in Northern Nevada. Of these four presumptive positive cases, one was confirmed earlier this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

