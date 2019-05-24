3,000 more steel bollards to be installed along Las Vegas Strip

The steel posts designed to protect pedestrians on sidewalks from vehicles will be installed from West Sahara Avenue to the Welcome to Las Vegas sign beginning next week.

Construction crews pour cement as they began installing steel bollards on the Strip near Aria hotel-casino Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, to protect pedestrians, locals and tourists walking along Las Vegas Boulevard. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Another 3,000 steel posts are scheduled to be installed along Las Vegas Strip sidewalks to protect pedestrians from nearby traffic.

The 4-foot-tall posts, known as bollards, are barriers connected underground so they are strong enough to stop a flatbed truck traveling 55 mph, Clark County officials say.

Approximately 1,600 bollards have been installed on the Strip since October 2017. The next phase is scheduled to begin about 2 a.m. Tuesday, and will extend from West Sahara Avenue to the Welcome to Las Vegas sign south of Russell Road.

Lane closures will occur from 2 to 10 a.m. on weekdays because of construction, the county reports. An estimated cost and date of completion were not provided.

The county has contracted with three companies — Las Vegas Paving Corp., UNICON Contracting and MMC Constractors — to expedite the project.

