30K in Las Vegas area could face eviction if shutdown continues

Approximately 30,000 people in Clark County, including 18,000 children, could be evicted in March once monies for federal rental assistance dry up due to the ongoing government shutdown.

(Getty Images)

In response, the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority is determining whether it can tap into its $25 million in reserves to temporarily fund the federal Housing Choice Voucher program, commonly known as Section 8. Such action will not need to be taken if the shutdown is resolved by the end of February.

“With the shutdown comes a great deal of uncertainty and we want to be clear with our residents that our agency is in full support of them,” housing authority Chairman Scott Black said last week during the board’s monthly meeting

The Section 8 program allows tenants who are low-income, elderly or disabled to pay 30 percent of their monthly adjusted gross income toward rent and utilities; federal funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development covers the rest. Some 11,000 Clark County households are enrolled in the program, and the cost of rental subsidies total about $9 million a month, according to the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority.

HUD funding should last through February, according to a letter the housing authority is preparing to send all tenants and landlords participating in the program.

The letter urges landlords not to start eviction proceedings — which can put a family on the street in as little as nine calendar days in Nevada — if the government is late paying rent. Any outstanding debts to landlords will be paid in full when the government shutdown ends, the letter states.

“The message to them would to be patient, to be understanding and to be flexible to the degree that they can during this difficult time,” Black said.

The housing authority also plans to send a letter to Nevada’s congressional delegation, warning them of the looming crisis.

Preventing evictions is crucial because they displace tenants and hurt the tenants’ chances of finding rental housing in the future, said Ron Sung, an attorney for the nonprofit law firm Nevada Legal Services. Eviction records are public and available to prospective landlords.

“The public record won’t show who is at fault, it will just show there was an eviction case and the tenant’s name,” Sung said. “There’s a large number of landlords who won’t touch your application (if you’ve been evicted).”

Section 8 tenant Marlisha Wysinger, 32, and her two children are among those at risk of being evicted if funding for the program falters.

Rent for her two-bedroom condominium in Las Vegas near the Palms is almost $1,400 a month. After losing her job as a warehouse picker last month, Wysinger’s only income is $750 a month in Social Security benefits.

“To not know when the shutdown is going end is very stressful,” Wysinger said. “If this happens, and I don’t have the money (for rent), it will force us to be homeless.”

The single mother worries that she, her 7-year-old son Nassir and 2-year-old daughter Chanel could be caught in a massive influx of people applying for emergency housing that local charities and governments are not equipped to handle.

“A lot of people are going to be forced into homelessness come March,” she said. “The shelters are already full without something like this going on.”

At least one major provider of affordable housing is vowing to continue housing Section 8 residents throughout the shutdown. Nevada HAND owns and manages about 1,100 apartments rented by housing choice voucher recipients, and executive vice president of real estate Mike Shohet said the local nonprofit will not evict the 1,450 people living in those apartments.

“Putting people out on the street doesn’t fit with our mission,” he said. “It’s not an option.”

