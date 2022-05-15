4 candidates look to become new Moapa Valley constable

Vernon Dimick, Bret Empey, Mark Harding and Jacob Jensen are running to become Moapa Valley’s next constable.

(AP Photo)

Four candidates will vie to replace Leon S. Frei as Moapa Valley constable.

Frei is not running for re-election. Vernon Dimick, Bret Empey, Mark Harding and Jacob Jensen are all running for the position. Dimick, Harding and Jensen did not respond to multiple interview requests.

Empey is a retired police officer, having worked with the Metropolitan Police Department for nearly 30 years.

“I’ve always been in some form of public service, and it just seemed like a good fit,” he said. “It’s something I know how to do. I know the valley. And it just seemed like a good fit to fill a spot, run for office and see if I could help our community out a little bit.”

Empey also works as a volunteer firefighter with the Moapa Valley Fire District and is already active in the community.

“I think I’ve got the experience,” he said. “I think I’m more than qualified to handle the position of the constable.”

The constable handles evictions, serves court papers and executes court orders in civil and criminal matters.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.