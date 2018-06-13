4 pedestrian bridges on Las Vegas Strip handed over to Clark County

After undergoing more than $34 million in renovations, four of the oldest pedestrian bridges along the Las Vegas Strip were formally handed over to Clark County this week.

People walk over a pedestrian bridge linking the MGM Grand and Tropicana near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue on the Las Vegas Strip. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

After undergoing more than $34 million in renovations, four of the oldest pedestrian bridges along the Strip were formally handed over to Clark County this week.

The bridges soaring 17 feet above Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana were built more than 20 years ago by the Nevada Department of Transportation, but the agency’s board of directors agreed on Monday to transfer the spans and accompanying elevators, stairways and escalators to the county.

NDOT and county officials have negotiated the transfer since 2003. The Clark County Commission already signed off on the deal in April.

“I know something like this is a big deal, it takes a really long time, but 15 years is long,” said Gov. Brian Sandoval, who chairs the NDOT board of directors. “All’s well that ends well.”

Work wrapped up in late December on renovations to the bridges, which are now equipped with tempered glass panes, aluminum panels and lighted handrails. The improvements were primarily funded by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

The pedestrian bridges at Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard aren’t just the oldest in Southern Nevada, but also among the state’s busiest crossings, with roughly 130,000 pedestrians daily.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

Las Vegas Boulevard South and Tropicana, las vegas, nv