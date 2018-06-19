43 double votes may prompt redo of Clark County election

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria is calling for a redo of a primary election decided by a razor-thin margin because 43 voters may have cast ballots twice due to an “unacceptable” failure in procedure by poll workers.

A resident arrives to cast her vote at a polling station at the Kennebunk Town Hall in Kennebunk, Maine, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Aaron Manfredi, Republican candidate for Clark County Public Administrator, is photographed at the Las Vegas Review-Journal offices on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Thomas Fougere, Republican candidate for Clark County Public Administrator, is photographed at the Las Vegas Review-Journal offices on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Aaron Manfredi won the Republican primary for county administrator on June 12 by only four votes. A total of 59,032 votes were cast in that race.

“Because the number of discrepancies is higher than the difference in the candidates’ totals, County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria is unable to certify the results of this race and is calling for a special election to resolve the contest,” county spokesman Dan Kulin wrote in a statement.

Gloria has proposed July 17 as the date for a special election. County commissioners will vote Wednesday whether to move forward with his suggestion.

Commissioners Jim Gibson, Larry Brown, Steve Sisolak and Chris Giunchigliani said Monday that a redo is absolutely necessary.

“We owe it to the voters and the candidates to make sure we get it right,” Gibson said.

In a redo election, every registered Republican who voted during the primary would receive a mail ballot by July 3. The ballots would be due by 7 p.m. on July 17 and could be mailed in or dropped off in person.

The election will cost an estimated $135,000, Gloria said.

Gloria said on Monday that double-voting happened at multiple polling places and occurred both on election day and during early voting. He added that the county’s new touch-screen voting machines were not to blame.

Some voters believed their first attempt to cast a ballot was unsuccessful, Gloria said, and poll workers allowed them to vote again.

“The voters were not at fault here. They thought there was an issue and they brought it to the attention of the polls workers, as they were instructed to do. The poll workers did not follow proper procedure,” Gloria said. “The mistakes were unacceptable. We’re going to do everything we can to make sure the procedures are in place so this doesn’t happen again.”

As to what caused the voters to believe their ballot wasn’t cast, Gloria said that’s unknown at this time.

“I really don’t want to guess at what may have happened,” he said.

Manfredi’s opponent, real estate broker Thomas Fougere, said he was excited to get another shot at the office. However, he questioned how effective the county would be at generating turnout for the low-profile office.

The county’s public administrator oversees the administration of the estates of dead residents who have no qualified person willing or able to handle the job

“I guess my biggest concern is that voters out there are sufficiently motivated that they will return their ballots and cast their votes,” Fougere said. “My hunch is that voter turnout will not be as high.”

Manfredi could not immediately be reached for comment.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.