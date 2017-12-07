5 apply to replace judge who resigned from Las Vegas bench

A judicial selection committee will review and recommend which applicant should serve on the bench in Las Vegas Justice Court until January 2019. Clark County commissioners will make the appointment.

Judge Deborah J. Lippis. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Five lawyers have applied to serve the remainder of a resigned Las Vegas judge’s term.

A judicial selection committee will review and recommend which applicant should serve on the bench in Las Vegas Justice Court until January 2019. Clark County commissioners will make the appointment.

The applicants are: bankruptcy attorney and Clark County District Court judge pro tempore Candace Carlyon; defense attorney and former Las Vegas Municipal Court judge Dayvid Figler; defense attorney and former Clark County public defender John Momot; attorney and Las Vegas and North Las Vegas Justice Court judge pro tempore Robert Walsh; and attorney James Miller.

The judge seat became vacant when Justice of the Peace Deborah Lippis resigned Sept. 21. She served on the bench for 25 years.

Justice Court handles misdemeanors, traffic matters, felony arraignments, civil disputes under $15,000, small claims and landlord-tenant disputes.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.