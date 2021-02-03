5 new cases of UK variant found in Clark County

All five are close contacts of the first case identified in Nevada.

Five additional cases of the more-contagious new coronavirus strain first identified in the U.K. have been detected in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

These five cases all are close contacts of the first case announced Jan. 25. These specimens were collected by Southern Nevada Public Health Laboratory and sent to the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory for genetic sequencing and confirmation.

Two females and three males tested positive, the health district said. The females are both under the age of 18. One of the males is an adult in his 30s, and the other two are both under the age of 18. All patients have recovered, and none reported recent travel history, it said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

