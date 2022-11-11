50,030 mail ballots still to be counted in Clark County

In Nevada’s most populous county and the state’s most Democratic-leaning hub, 50,030 mail ballots still need to be counted — 15,900 of which will be sent to tabulation today.

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria speaks at a news conference at the Clark County Election Department, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

In Nevada’s most populous county and the state’s most Democratic-leaning hub, 50,030 mail ballots still need to be counted — 15,900 of which will be sent to tabulation today, Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said during the county’s daily press conference about the ballot counting.

The other 34,130 mail ballots will be counted as they become ready. Not all will be counted today, Gloria said.

Clark County has the largest share of outstanding mail ballots that need to be counted; most are the more than 56,000 ballots that were dropped off by voters at ballot drop boxes Tuesday. The deadline to count all mail-in ballots is Tuesday, Nov. 15, Gloria said, which the county is on track to complete.

The county expects another large report of vote totals to be posted Saturday, Gloria said.

“We’re getting to the tail-end of what we need to do,” Gloria said.

There’s also 9,659 ballots to “cure,” which happens if a voter’s signature on the mail ballot envelope doesn’t match the one on file with the county elections office. Voters are contacted and asked to verify the legitimacy of their ballot in those cases.

In addition, 5,555 provisional ballots will be added to the ballot counts once they are validated.

Senate race could change

Several statewide races are separated by just a few thousand votes, including the nationally watched U.S. Senate race between incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican Adam Laxalt. With Democrat John Fetterman winning the Senate race in Pennsylvania and Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly leading by a sizeable margin in Arizona, Nevada’s Senate seat could decide the balance of power in the chamber for the second half of President Joe Biden’s first term.

As of Friday morning, Laxalt’s lead over the incumbent had shrunk to fewer than 9,000 votes, or less than 1 percentage point, and the mail ballots that have been counted in Clark and Washoe counties have heavily favored Democratic candidates. Reports provided by the county show Democrats using vote by mail by a 2:1 margin over Republicans, who outpolled Democrats using in-person voting.

Close races down ballot

Some smaller races in Clark County are separated by just a few hundred votes. In the race for Assembly District 12, for instance, Republican Flemming Larsen is leading Democrat Max E. Carter II by 98 votes.

In the governor’s race, Republican Joe Lombardo currently leads Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak by roughly 28,500 votes, or 3.1 percentage points.

And in the secretary of state race, Democrat Cisco Aguilar now leads by 5,400 votes over Republican Jim Marchant, who has been a driving force behind the push to eliminate electronic voting machines in Nevada and elsewhere, based on the unproven allegation that the 2020 election was stolen. Marchant went as far as to question his own primary victory in June.

On Thursday, Gloria said the county still had “over 50,000 ballots that need to be counted,” and said his staff will work through Friday’s Veteran’s Day holiday as well as the weekend if needed to count the remaining ballots.

Meanwhile Washoe County, the state’s second largest population hub, has roughly 23,000 ballots remaining to report, barring any additional mail ballots that may trickle in Friday and Saturday.

Those mail ballots slowed down significantly Thursday, with Clark receiving just 626 ballots from the postal service, while Washoe received about 200.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Colton Lochhhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter. Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.