6 finalists selected for 2 Las Vegas judicial openings

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection on Friday named six finalists for two vacancies in Clark County’s Eighth Judicial District Court.

The list includes veteran lawyers, two Clark County prosecutors and a Family Court hearing master.

Gov. Brian Sandoval is expected to appoint the judges to the Las Vegas-based court within the next 30 days.

The nominees were selected from 16 applicants after the commission conducted interviews this week.

Civil attorneys Terrance Coffing, 52, and Esther Rodriguez, 51, and Tierra Jones, 35, a prosecutor, were picked as finalists for Department 10, which is vacant following the retirement of Jessie Walsh.

Soonhee Baily, 46, a hearing master in Family Court, Mark Bailus, 64, a veteran defense attorney, and Jay P. Raman, 38, a prosecutor, were picked as finalists for Department 18, which was vacated with the retirement of David Barker.

