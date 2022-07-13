6 monkeypox cases investigated in Southern Nevada

All of the cases are in men who identify as having sex with other men, the Southern Nevada Health District said Wednesday.

The Southern Nevada Health District said Wednesday it has investigated a total of six monkeypox cases in Clark County, all in people who identify as men who have sex with men and are between the ages of 25 and 60.

None of the cases are connected, the agency said.

Monkeypox spreads from person to person through direct contact with the infectious sores, rash, or bodily fluids; through respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling or sex. It also can spread through touching items such as linens that have been used by a person with monkeypox.

There have been 929 monkeypox cases confirmed recently in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The risk of monkeypox in the U.S. is thought to be low at this time. Monkeypox does not spread easily, and the incubation period between exposure and when symptoms start gives health officials more time to track down contacts and break the chain of infection, the health district said. People who do not have monkeypox signs or symptoms cannot spread the virus to others.

Cases of monkeypox have been rising in the U.S. and across the globe.

There have been 10,611 recent cases reported globally in countries where monkeypox historically isn’t found, according to the CDC.

Monkeypox is regularly found in several Central and West African countries. Cases in people outside Africa are often linked to international travel or imported animals. African rodents and non-human primates such as monkeys may harbor the virus and infect people, according to the CDC.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

