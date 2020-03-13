8 more test positive for COVID-19 in Clark County

Health authorities on Friday announced eight new positive tests for COVID-19 in Clark County, bringing the statewide total of coronavirus cases to 19.

The Southern Nevada Health District at 280 S. Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Health authorities on Friday announced eight new positive tests for COVID-19 in Clark County, bringing the statewide total of coronavirus cases to 19.

The Southern Nevada Health District announced the new “presumptive positive” cases of the respiratory illness in a news release. It initially reported nine new cases but late clarified the count.

The health district said the new positive tests involved seven men and two women, ranging from their 20s to 60s. Four of the patients were isolating at home, while three were in local hospitals, including one man in his 60s who was in serious condition.

The “presumptive positive” designation indicates that the results have not been confirmed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“All investigations are ongoing, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available. Based on current information, close contacts of these individuals are being identified or have been notified and are following self-quarantine procedures,” the district said.

The announcement in Southern Nevada came a little over an hour after Washoe County officials held a news briefing to accounce that “non-essential” public meetings there will be suspended as part of continuing effort to contain and control the possible spread of coronavirus infections.

Officials said the would not restrict public gatherings or take other tougher measures governments that have been imposed elsewhere in response to outbreaks.

“We are not doing this out of panic, but rather in the sense of a public health threat that should be taken seriously,” County Commission Chair Bob Lucey told reporters.He later clarified that any county meetings that do occur would remain open to the public.

“If there are meetings they will be open to the public as they always have been,” he said, adding that officials would “try to keep as many business items as brief as possible.”

The county will also suspend non-essential travel and observe additional guidance from health authorities such as the CDC on social distancing to limit potential contagion in the county workforce.

“These are hardworking individuals and if we don’t take care of them, they won’t be able to take care of the rest of the community,” County Manager Eric Brown said.

Washoe County, after quickly logging two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, has not reported any new cases since Sunday. With county schools set to close for their regular two-week spring break after Friday, officials have additional time to consider whether a closure may be required.

“While we are at a low risk currently because of just the two travel-related cases that have been confirmed right now, we are seeing in neighboring states and are now seeing in Clark County cases that are occurring from transmission that has happened locally there,” county health officer Kevin Dick said. “And so it’s important for us to be taking action now to stay in front of the situation.”

He added that, unlike other areas of the country, the county had “adequately testing capacity” with the Nevada state lab.

“The state lab has a good supply (of tests) and they have also plans for regular resupply, so we’re not in the situation that some communities may be in with a shortage of testing capability,” Dick said. “But that said, we’re not in a position where everybody in the community is going to be able to be tested for COVID-19.”

The county was still instructing people concerned that they might have the virus to call a local hotline, 775-328-2427, for initial screening.

“I would expect that we will have more cases that will occur in Washoe County, Dick said. “I don’t expect for this just to go away overnight.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @Dentzernews on Twitter.