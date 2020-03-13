9 more test positive for COVID-19 in Clark County

Health authorities on Friday announced nine new positive tests for COVID-19 in Clark County, bringing the statewide total of coronavirus cases to 18.

The Southern Nevada Health District at 280 S. Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Health authorities on Friday announced nine new positive tests for COVID-19 in Clark County, bringing the statewide total of coronavirus cases to 18.

The Southern Nevada Health District announced the new “presumptive positive” cases of the respiratory illness, but provided few details.

“All investigations are ongoing, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available. Based on current information, close contacts of these individuals are being identified or have been notified and are following self-quarantine procedures,” it said.

