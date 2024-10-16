64°F
A Las Vegas man was arrested outside a Trump rally. Now, he’s filed a lawsuit

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2024 - 7:02 am
 
Updated October 16, 2024 - 7:09 am

The Las Vegas man arrested Saturday after authorities said he was found with loaded guns outside a California rally for former President Donald Trump has filed a federal lawsuit against the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, alleging officers violated his constitutional rights.

Vem Miller, 49, was booked on suspicion of misdemeanor charges: possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine.

“I probably did have deputies that prevented the third assassination attempt,” Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said during a news conference Sunday afternoon.

Miller, a 2022 Republican candidate for the Nevada Assembly, has told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he’s a Trump supporter and called the notion that he was planning an assassination attempt “ridiculous.”

In the suit, filed in Nevada, Miller alleged that officers violated his First Amendment and Fourth Amendment rights to privacy and freedom from unlawful search and seizure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

