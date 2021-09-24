Agency hopes to offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots next week

The Southern Nevada Health District awaits guidance from the state on whether young, healthy casino workers and other occupations are eligible for a booster.

The Southern Nevada Health District expects by late next week to begin giving COVID-19 booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to a broad cross-section of the community, officials said Friday at a media briefing.

Booster shots will be available to those 65 and older as well as those 18 to 64 with underlying health conditions, in accordance with recommendations from federal regulators.

Boosters also will be administered to those in occupations such as health care or in institutional settings such as prisons that put them at higher risk of exposure.

The boosters can be given six months after the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

District officials said they were awaiting guidance from the state on which occupations are eligible for booster shots as well as whether people will be required to document their eligibility. It remains unclear, for example, whether young, healthy casino workers, many of whom have high exposure to members of the public, would be eligible for a shot.

JoAnn Rupiper, chief administrative nurse for the health district, noted that people with severely or moderately compromised immune systems already have been able to get a third dose of vaccine by simply self-attesting to their condition.

The officials could not provide an immediate estimate of how many people in Clark County might be eligible for a booster but said they did did not envision any problems with supply.

The district currently is operating a dozen COVID-19 vaccination sites that have untapped capacity.

“We have room for more people to come for this additional dose,” said Sarah Lugo, community health nurse supervisor, noting that district vaccination sites are operating at only 20 percent capacity. “In addition, we also have the ability … to be able to scale up quickly, if it’s needed.”

In an unusual move, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky Thursday night rejected the advice of the agency’s advisory panel by also approving booster shots for workers in healthcare or other occupations that put them at higher risk, as well as for people who live in institutional settings that increase their risk of exposure, such as prisons or homeless shelters. Including these groups aligned with the FDA’s booster authorization earlier this week.

Regulators are expected to soon take up the question of booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. This week’s recommendations apply only to those people who have received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

