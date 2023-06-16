82°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Clark County

Animal Foundation seeking more money

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 16, 2023 - 4:50 pm
 
The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas Monday, March 6, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal ...
The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas Monday, March 6, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The embattled Animal Foundation shelter is scheduled to update Clark County commissioners Tuesday on steps it’s taking to improve operations, and ask for additional taxpayer dollars.

The shelter — partially funded by the county, the city of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas — has been saddled with increased animal intakes, a hike in euthanasia rates and staff dissatisfaction.

In April, the county instructed shelter executives to prepare a presentation for the commission. A seven-page outline was uploaded to Tuesday’s meeting agenda.

The price tag for new initiatives is $585,000 a year, to be shared by the local municipalities, which already pledged $50,000 annual for veterinary services.

The nonprofit’s executives are expected to pitch an Arizona-based “pet support” call center, which would provide assistance 12 hours each day of the week, and be staffed by five counselors and two supervisors, the outline said.

The shelter is also trying to fill six additional full-time staff positions, reduce appointment wait times for found animals by to 72 hours by the end of August, and reduce owner-surrenders of pets by 20 percent by year’s end.

It also wants to invest in “office modifications” and information systems with a one-time public subsidy of $20,000, the outline said.

The municipalities already provide about $5 million annually to keep the shelter afloat, which translates to about one-third of the foundation’s overall budget, the outline said. Clark County currently funds about 43 percent of shelter services.

Las Vegas and county officials have grilled the foundation, launched audits on the use of public funds, The city even prepared its own report on how much it would cost to fund and operate a new shelter.

Independent rescues and animal advocates regularly pack the public meetings in which the foundation is discussed, and flood lawmakers with complaints.

The foundation has countered that the issues with the shelter are not different than those faced by similar facilities across the country following the pandemic and its economic downturn.

Commissioner Jim Gibson previously said that the shelter’s failure is not an option.

Commissioner Tick Segerblom, who requested the report, said in April he was open to a discussion about additional financial resources.

“They have a great facility,” he said. “They’re not evil people, they love animals as much as anybody.”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
‘An incredible opportunity’: Lombardo signs bill for A’s Vegas ballpark
‘An incredible opportunity’: Lombardo signs bill for A’s Vegas ballpark
2
These women served in combat, but their files omit that part
These women served in combat, but their files omit that part
3
Lonnie Hammargren dies, was Nevada’s former lieutenant governor
Lonnie Hammargren dies, was Nevada’s former lieutenant governor
4
New water pipeline may travel under Sloan Canyon
New water pipeline may travel under Sloan Canyon
5
Las Vegas sets big salary for next manager
Las Vegas sets big salary for next manager
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas needs to save water. It won't find it in lawns.
Las Vegas needs to save water. It won’t find it in lawns.

An error by SNWA, combined with pushback to a “nonfunctional turf” ban could leave the Las Vegas Valley short of the water savings it needs to continue growing without increasing its overall water use.

More stories
A’s, Clark County trying to bridge $75M Las Vegas ballpark tax funding gap
A’s, Clark County trying to bridge $75M Las Vegas ballpark tax funding gap
A’s ballpark funding bill passed by Nevada Senate
A’s ballpark funding bill passed by Nevada Senate
A’s, Nevada leaders reach tentative deal to bring MLB team to Las Vegas
A’s, Nevada leaders reach tentative deal to bring MLB team to Las Vegas
Private Clark County ambulances still late to 911 calls
Private Clark County ambulances still late to 911 calls
A’s ballpark bill dies as Nevada lawmakers adjourn
A’s ballpark bill dies as Nevada lawmakers adjourn
Price for new Clark County executives? $60K
Price for new Clark County executives? $60K