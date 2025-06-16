Animal Foundation shelter requires stopgap funding from local governments

Southern Nevada municipalities this week are voting on stopgap measures to continue funding the Animal Foundation shelter in the Las Vegas Valley for up to six months.

(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto



The Clark County Commission is slated to vote on contract amendments Tuesday. The Las Vegas and North Las Vegas city councils are scheduled to cast votes Wednesday.

The municipalities fund about one-third of the nonprofit’s overall budget, which cover law-mandated holds for animals found or taken from people.

Each jurisdiction has its own contract with the shelter, but the governments work together.

“I am encouraged to see the jurisdictions not just rubber-stamping a long-term contract with the Animal Foundation, but instead asking for extra time to negotiate a contract that meets the needs of our animals and our community,” Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman wrote in a statement.

The current agreements expire in July.

The agenda items being considered by the commission and city councils would temporary extend them for up to six months at a total cost of up to $4.7 million.

The nonprofit declined to comment about ongoing negotiations.

Since the outset of the pandemic, the shelter has struggled to keep up with space for the animals, while being accused by animal advocates of mismanagement and inhumane treatment. The shelter also has faced audits from Clark County and Las Vegas.

The nonprofit has pushed back, arguing that the issues are not different than those faced by similar facilities across the country following the pandemic’s economic downturn.

At one point, Las Vegas officials prepared a report on what it would take it to operate its own animal shelter. Municipalities have passed laws related to pet sales and microchipping requirements to quell shelter population.

In October, the foundation responded to the municipalities’ request for proposal for a public animal shelter, according to Las Vegas City Council’s Wednesday agenda item.

The city said negotiations weren’t expected to close before the current contract expires.

“A short-term extension(s) of the current Agreement will allow operations to continue without disruption, as well as afford the jurisdictions the additional time needed to complete those negotiations,” the city said.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.